LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed people's role for making Pakistan a welfare state.

Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Ulema Convention at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday, he said the foreign policy of the country was completely independent. He said no one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation in the country, adding that the National Action Plan would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Hafiz Ashrafi said minorities living in the country were enjoying complete freedom to perform their religious rituals. He said: "islam gives a message of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood." Ashrafi said that problems of ulema would be solved and "I will visit all cities to solve their problems on priority". He said a convention would be held at the Committee Bagh Mailsi on March 9.

A joint statement released at the event said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan conventions, conferences and congregations entitled "One Nation, One Destination" would be organised across the country from March 1 to 30.

It said that Ulema and Mashaikh would support every good deed of the government and play their role of holding those accountable who would indulge in violation of the Sharia matters. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved to be a great leader of the Muslim Ummah for raising voice at the world forums on the issues of Namoos-e- Risalat and belief in the finality of Prophethood.

The ulema said that the success of Operation Raddul Fasaad was due to joint struggle of the Pakistani nation and the Pak Army against terrorism. "We salute the martyrs and Ghazis of Operation Raddul Fasaad," added the statement.

The convention was attended by more than 1,000 leading religious scholars and clerics from across the country.