Ashrafi stresses for maintaining religious harmony to frustrate conspiracies of anti-state elements

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Tuesday said all conspiracies of anti-state elements would die down, if inter religious harmony was maintained among the Muslims belonging to all school of thoughts.

Addressing a brainstorming convention titled National Integration: "Strategy to interact among different schools of thought," he said we must ensure respect of sacred personalities of all religions as the Constitution gives equal rights to all.

He said liaison offices have been set up in Islamabad and Lahore for maintaining peace and order in Muharram and action would be taken against those, who violate the law. The staff of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) would remain vigilant during Muharram.

He said all the Muslims love and respect Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), there was a fear that the enemy may fan hatred among Muslims during Muharram.

He said Ulema and religious scholars had impeded the division among the society and leaders like Maulana Sami-ul- Haq, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, Qazi Hussain Ahmed and Maulana Shah Ahmed Noorani had frustrated the nefarious designs of the enemies. The conspiracies of enemies to fan hatred during Muharram would be frustrated.

He urged Ulema, religious scholars hailing from different schools of thought to ensure implementation of 14 point unanimous declaration agreed among the religious scholars in the convention.

He said uniform education system has been implemented in Punjab since Monday, minorities have been given maximum protection in the uniform curriculum, there was not a single sentence in the curriculum that offends any religion or sect.

Yes, the United Ulema board spent several days reviewing each book.

He said that the Council of Islamic Ideology was a blessing. The Prime Minister has already asked the Council to make recommendations for subsequent implementation.

He said that the Domestic Violence Bill was under discussion and islam has given the most rights to women. He urged all Ulema and Zakreen to abide by the code of conduct.

Pakistan will one day become a state like Madina, everyone has to abide by the Constitution. No one else could give the right given to women by Allah and His Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Referring to the Noor Mukaddam case, he said that what we used to say was now being said by all. In this regard, he has also written a letter to the Chief Justice. Everyone was dejected over the brutal murder of Noor.

Churches churches, madrassas, imambargahs, forces, police and civilians are being targeted by the enemy just because they were Pakistanis. "We have made it clear that we are partners for peace in Afghanistan, ready for peace," said Ashrafi.

Pakistan has made it clear that the country wanted peace in Afghanistan. RAW offices in Afghanistan were being unearthed, he added.