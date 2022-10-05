Ashrafi stresses promoting message of peace, harmony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The nation in general and political leadership in particular must follow and promote the message of peace, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood particularly during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

This was stated by Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, while talking to the media after participating in Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Conference at Jinnah Hall of Zila Council here on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) to promote the message of islam, particularly with reference to the life and ethics of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

He said such conferences were being held all over the country while an International Seerat Conference was scheduled to be held on 11th and 12th of Rabiul Awwal in Islamabad, in which Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Issa, Secretary General Muslim World League, will also participate.

Responding to a question about the transgender act, he said: "Transgenders are marginalised segment of society and they need our attention and support. But we cannot allow males or females to take refuge under this act to promote profanity."