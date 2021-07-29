UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashrafi Stresses Religious Harmony During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

Ashrafi stresses religious harmony during Muharram

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday said that religious harmony was the need of the hour to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday said that religious harmony was the need of the hour to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Addressing a press conference at circuit house here, he said that in the wake of tension in our neighboring country Afghanistan, and during sensitive days of Muharram-ul-Harram, religious harmony was very important.

He said the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) would not be part of any religious conflict, as islam had no room for extremism.

He urged people, ulema, media as well as the law-enforcment agencies to keep their eyes open as the enemy might create unrest in the country during the upcoming holy month.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had revived its relations with the Islamic world, adding that now the country enjoyed the best relations with the Islamic countries.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked to the Arab leaders about the protection of rights of Pakistanis living there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Middle East Media Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Police round up 40, conducts DNA sampling of 15 in ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court reaffirms legality of National L ..

1 minute ago

Success of Afghan dialogue depends on Ghani & stak ..

1 minute ago

Toshakhana reference: AC adjourns case till Aug 9

23 minutes ago

Punjab University teachers, staff pay tribute to l ..

24 minutes ago

Faisal urges citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.