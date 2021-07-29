Ashrafi stresses religious harmony during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday said that religious harmony was the need of the hour to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday said that religious harmony was the need of the hour to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Addressing a press conference at circuit house here, he said that in the wake of tension in our neighboring country Afghanistan, and during sensitive days of Muharram-ul-Harram, religious harmony was very important.

He said the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) would not be part of any religious conflict, as islam had no room for extremism.

He urged people, ulema, media as well as the law-enforcment agencies to keep their eyes open as the enemy might create unrest in the country during the upcoming holy month.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had revived its relations with the Islamic world, adding that now the country enjoyed the best relations with the Islamic countries.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked to the Arab leaders about the protection of rights of Pakistanis living there.