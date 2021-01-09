UrduPoint.com
Ashrafi Stresses To Take Unified Steps To Completely Eliminate Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, middle East and Muslim Countries Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Saturday the country had unitedly defeated the menace of terrorism and stressed on the need to take unified steps now to completely eliminate the terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "People of Hazara Community are our people having Pakistani patriotism, but some elements are trying to misconstruing the PM's statements in this regard.

" He said that India and Israel were our biggest enemies and busy in mobilizing terrorists against us, adding the whole nation should stay united to fight against them.

The SAPM said the valiant security forces had already seized at least four terrorist groups who were planning for terror attacks in Pakistan. All those groups claimed their funding from either India or Israel, he said.

Replying to a question, he said PM Imran Khan had shared his pain and grief with those mourning their dead in Mach massacre.

