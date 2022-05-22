Ashrafi stresses tolerance, harmony in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Mutthida Ulema board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed ulema to encourage and support tolerance as it is need of the hour.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Masjid Al-Mustafa, Johar Town here on Sunday, he said that intolerance was causing instability in society. He urged ulema and politicians to teach tolerance and peace to their workers.

He announced organising 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan' ulema conventions across country.

He also announced observing the next Juma (Friday) as 'Youm-e-Akhuwat-o-Rawadari'. He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and politicians to promote harmony and tolerance.

Ashrafi said that a 10-member delegation of Ulema Council would meet all political parties.

He said the language used by Imran Khan against Maryam Nawaz was unacceptable.