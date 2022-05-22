UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Stresses Tolerance, Harmony In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Ashrafi stresses tolerance, harmony in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Mutthida Ulema board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed ulema to encourage and support tolerance as it is need of the hour.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Masjid Al-Mustafa, Johar Town here on Sunday, he said that intolerance was causing instability in society. He urged ulema and politicians to teach tolerance and peace to their workers.

He announced organising 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan' ulema conventions across country.

He also announced observing the next Juma (Friday) as 'Youm-e-Akhuwat-o-Rawadari'. He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and politicians to promote harmony and tolerance.

Ashrafi said that a 10-member delegation of Ulema Council would meet all political parties.

He said the language used by Imran Khan against Maryam Nawaz was unacceptable.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Sunday Mosque All

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

19 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.