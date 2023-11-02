Open Menu

Ashrafi Stresses Unity On Palestine Issue, Demands Israel's Boycott By Muslim Ummah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the Special Representative for Inter-Religious Harmony and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, has emphasised the need for unity within the Muslim Ummah regarding the issue of Palestine.

In a press conference held at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia on Thursday, he urged the Muslim countries to boycott Israel and its products. He stressed the importance of preventing attacks on innocent Palestinians and providing assistance to them.

He said Pakistan's policy Palestine remains clear and unwavering. Additionally, he mentioned that the Chief of Army Staff delivered a message of solidarity to the Palestinian Ambassador.

Ashrafi pointed out that there is a common stance among all Muslim countries on the Palestinian issue, and he noted that Hamas has presented negotiations for a free Palestine as the only solution to the matter.

He also mentioned that the message from Pope Francis aligns with this perspective.

Furthermore, Ashrafi emphasised that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, and Pakistan are on the same page regarding the issue, and the collective efforts are now focused on achieving a ceasefire.

Ashrafi expressed his belief that Gaza will be liberated again, as its residents continue to endure the situation. He announced that Palestine's Martyrs' Day will be marked across the country on Friday, dedicating the day to martyr children. He also requested the Prime Minister to establish a fund for Palestinians.

