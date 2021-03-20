(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist drone attack in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that took place on Friday morning.

In a statement, he said the security and stability of Saudi Arabia was very important for Pakistan.

Ashrafi urged OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and (UN) United Nations to take notice of the terrorist attacks on Saudi facilities by Houthi rebels.

Pakistan would stand by Saudi Arabia if the sanctity and security of the holiest Muslim places in the Kingdom were in danger, said Ashrafi.