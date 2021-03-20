UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashrafi Strongly Condemns Attack On Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Oil Refinery By Houthi Rebels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:11 AM

Ashrafi strongly condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh oil refinery by Houthi rebels

Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist drone attack in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that took place on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist drone attack in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that took place on Friday morning.

In a statement, he said the security and stability of Saudi Arabia was very important for Pakistan.

Ashrafi urged OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and (UN) United Nations to take notice of the terrorist attacks on Saudi facilities by Houthi rebels.

Pakistan would stand by Saudi Arabia if the sanctity and security of the holiest Muslim places in the Kingdom were in danger, said Ashrafi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Terrorist United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.