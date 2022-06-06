UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Strongly Condemns BJP Spokesperson's Blasphemous Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ashrafi strongly condemns BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson's blasphemous remarks in the strongest terms.

He, in a video message, said BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's blasphemous remarks had stirred up a major controversy across the entire Muslim world.

Ashrafi said in various Arab countries, the protest was being registered by calling the ambassadors of Indian embassies there.

He said the entire Arab and peace-loving countries in the world were going to boycott the 'made in India' products.

He categorically stated that there was nothing important more than the prestige and dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said the consultation was going on between the PUC and its allied parties over the issue and expressed the hope that they would evolve a combined strategy to deal with the burgeoning issues of desecration in peaceful and organized manners at the international level.

