Ashrafi Strongly Condemns Iran's Airspace Violation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Wednesday strongly condemned Iran's unprovoked airspace violation
Ashrafi, in a video message, emphasized that though Iran was a neighbouring Muslim brother country but such violations were against Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity, which was unacceptable.
Ashrafi, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said Pakistan respected Iran's geographical boundaries and expected reciprocation from it.
He emphasized that adherence to international law was imperative, underscoring the importance of respecting each other's independence, security, and sovereignty.
He said terrorism was a global issue, stressing the need of a collaborative strategy to eliminate the menace from the region.
Ashrafi called upon the Iranian government to tender an apology for its illegal act and give assurance that no such aggression would occur.
He said Pakistan had the right to give a fitting response, emphasizing that entire nation stood unitedly with its security forces.
No one should be in the delusion that Pakistan could be destabilized as it robust armed forces were fully capable to safeguard its sovereignty and geographical boundaries, he added.
He, however, expressed optimism that the two countries would resolve the issue through mutual understanding.
