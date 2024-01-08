Ashrafi strongly condemns terror attack on police protecting polio teams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Pakistan Diaspora in the middle East and Islamic Countries, has vehemently denounced the terrorist assault targeting police officials safeguarding polio workers in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message of condolence, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi extended his prayers for the forgiveness of the martyred policemen. He emphasized that antagonistic forces within Pakistan are obstructing the country's efforts to eliminate polio. Ashrafi expressed hope that these adversaries will not achieve their malicious goals, and he believes that the sacrifices made by security personnel will eventually yield positive outcomes.

Ashrafi emphasized the need for a robust nationwide awareness campaign on polio, highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to the success of this initiative. He expressed confidence that due to the concrete measures implemented by the government, polio will soon be eradicated from Pakistan.

Tahir Ashrafi commended the bravery and dedication of polio workers operating in remote regions, along with the security personnel collaborating with them.