Ashrafi Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On A Muslim Family In Canada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Ashrafi strongly condemns terrorist attack on a Muslim family in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada saying it was the manifestation of ignorance from the teachings of Islam.

In a tweet, he sympathized with the bereaved family and hoped that the Canadian government would provide justice to the aggrieved family. He hoped that the Canadian government would ensure impeding such issues in the near future.

He urged the international community to stand against hate and Islamophobia and join hands to bring about the true picture of islam in the world. The world must be told that Islam was the religion of peace - having no connection with the terrorism or extremism.

More Stories From Pakistan

