UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi, Tariq Jameel Meet Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Apologizes For Sialkot Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:36 PM

Ashrafi, Tariq Jameel meet Sri Lankan High Commissioner, apologizes for Sialkot tragedy

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and renowned preacher and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel visited Sri Lankan high commission and apologized for the Sialkot tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and renowned preacher and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel visited Sri Lankan high commission and apologized for the Sialkot tragedy.

Talking to media, after meeting Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Ashrafi condemning the Sialkot incident said that the Sialkot factory management has decided to bear all the expenses of the two children of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana , a 49 year old, Sri Lankan citizen lynched by a mob on December 3, 2021 in Sialkot. The administration has also given a job to Sri Lankan citizen in the factory.

Maulana Tariq Jameel apologised for the incident saying our religion does not allow such barbarity. Our religion does not allow oppression at all.

Maulana Tariq Jameel said that islam's literal meaning refers to submission, surrender and peaceful reconciliation, especially compliance with divine directives.

Muslims adhere to the Quran and Sunnah and are required to obey these directives.

Holy Quran says Whoever kills an innocent person it is as though he has killed all mankind, and whoever saves a life it is as though he has saved all mankind.

The usurer deserves severe punishment and the one who killed the innocent deserves punishment, he said adding they were visiting Sri Lankan High Commission for seeking apology.

The whole Pakistani national was ashamed for that barbarity.No one has the right to burn anyone.

He asked people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion Sri Lankan high commissioner thanked both dignitaries for visiting and said that the Sri Lankan government was fully satisfied with the steps taken by the Pakistani government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Tariq Jameel Job Middle East Sialkot December Media All Government

Recent Stories

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati ov ..

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati over contemptuous remarks

3 minutes ago
 Infinix fans can now avail best-selling Note 11 Se ..

Infinix fans can now avail best-selling Note 11 Series at amazing price point

17 minutes ago
 PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

20 minutes ago
 Govt focused on exploiting true potential of expor ..

Govt focused on exploiting true potential of exports in technology sector: PM Im ..

5 minutes ago
 Ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

Ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

5 minutes ago
 Madagascar Boat Accident Kills At Least 60 People ..

Madagascar Boat Accident Kills At Least 60 People - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.