Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday termed Pakistan Army's report and action on the Karachi incident historic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday termed Pakistan Army's report and action on the Karachi incident historic.

Pakistan army by putting the Karachi incident's report before the nation had set a great example of discipline, he, in a statement, said.

Those forces which wanted to create distance between the army and people would fail, he said adding Pakistan Ulema Council and all the political and religious parties of the country salute the armed forces for its discipline and services for the nation and country.