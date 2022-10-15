UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Terms Biden's Statement "irresponsible"

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Ashrafi terms Biden's statement "irresponsible"

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday termed the United States (US) President Joe Biden's statement on Pakistan and its nuclear programme "irresponsible."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday termed the United States (US) President Joe Biden's statement on Pakistan and its nuclear programme "irresponsible." Talking to APP, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said Pakistan was a responsible country and its nuclear programme was safer than other countries in the world.

He said the PUC had expressed grave concerns on the Biden's remarks regarding Pakistan and its nuclear programme, adding such comments would not help in strengthening the Pakistan-US relations.

He was of the view the US president should retract his statement about Pakistan, immediately.

Ashrafi said the government's decision to summon the US ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was a step in the right direction, which is being supported and endorsed by the entire nation.

Hailing the decision to summon the US envoy in the Foreign Office, Ashrafi said, "This decision clearly demonstrates the message of Pakistan's independent and autonomous foreign and defense policies."

