Ashrafi terms Peshawar blast attack on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Friday termed the Peshawar blast an attack on Pakistan.

Condemning the terrorist incident on behalf of the Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thoughts, he said the national security institutions would keep on foiling the nefarious designs of extremists and terrorists as they had done so in the past.

Offering condolence, Ashrafi said on this painful moment, he was with bereaved families and prayed for martyrs' high ranks in Jannah besides early recovery of the injured ones.

On this occasion, he assured that the whole nation including religious scholars of all walks of life would do their utmost to make Pakistan a hub of peace and interfaith harmony.