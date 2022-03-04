UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Terms Peshawar Blast Attack On Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ashrafi terms Peshawar blast attack on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Friday termed the Peshawar blast an attack on Pakistan.

Condemning the terrorist incident on behalf of the Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thoughts, he said the national security institutions would keep on foiling the nefarious designs of extremists and terrorists as they had done so in the past.

Offering condolence, Ashrafi said on this painful moment, he was with bereaved families and prayed for martyrs' high ranks in Jannah besides early recovery of the injured ones.

On this occasion, he assured that the whole nation including religious scholars of all walks of life would do their utmost to make Pakistan a hub of peace and interfaith harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Middle East Hub All

Recent Stories

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

7 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

38 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

2 hours ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>