Ashrafi terms Pooja daughter of nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday strongly condemned the murder of Pooja Kumari and termed her daughter of the nation.

Talking to media, Tahir Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said as per reports, an 18-year-old Hindu girl was shot dead in Sukkur.

He said it was against the spirit of humanity to murder any girl for not accepting the proposal of marriage adding he would visit Sukkur to express condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family soon.