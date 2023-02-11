(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday termed the murder of an accused who desecrated the Holy Qauran in Warburton Nankana Sahib unconstitutional and un-Islamic.

He, in a video message, said as per media reports, desecrator of the Holy Quran who was under police custody of Warburton, Nankana Sahib, had been killed after attacking the police station by a group of unruly mob.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council condemned the brutal incident in the strongest terms and said taking law into one's hand was not acceptable anyway in the presence of certain laws pertaining to the desecration and blasphemy of Islamic sanctities and values to punish the accused in the country.

He said if someone had committed a crime, it was court's jurisdiction to penalize the accused, it was none of the group, party or individual's discretion power to announce sentence against anyone.

He urged the Punjab government to put culprits involved in this heinous crime behind the bars and proposed that their trials should be conducted in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

He said it was a shameful act in the eyes of Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought as it had brought a bad name for the country in the comity of nations.