Ashrafi Terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather Friend' Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi, felicitating the Saudi government and people on the 92nd National Day, termed Saudi Arabia an all-weather friend of Pakistan

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi, felicitating the Saudi government and people on the 92nd National Day, termed Saudi Arabia an all-weather friend of Pakistan.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Thursday, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Saudi Arabia had extended all-out support to Pakistan in the trying times.

He said the Saudi government left no stone unturned to up-lift the economic condition of Pakistan by providing bail-out packages in the financial crisis time and again.

He said the Saudi government through its aid agency, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) had distributed approximately 2,000-ton emergency relief goods among the flood affected people in Pakistan.

He said KSrelief, as per directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had launched a countrywide drive in Saudi Arabia to help the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Asharfi said KSrelief had been sending airlifts carrying tents, food packages, blankets, dates, medicine, medical supplies and non-food items kits to Pakistan for the people facing critical situation due to monsoon rains and flash floods.

Besides extending best wishes to the Saudi government and people at this hour of joy and jubilation, he said the Pakistani nation was praying for peace, prosperity, security and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia.

