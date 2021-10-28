Ashrafi thanks Saudi Arabia for timely economic support

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said the people and government are grateful to the leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for support and economic assistance.

In a statement, Ashrafi who is also Pakistan Ulema Council chairman thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman for the support and economic assistance amidst the circumstances when the entire world facing economic difficulties due to covid pandemic.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two such friendly and brotherly countries that always stands shoulder to shoulder with each other through thick and thin. There is a relationship of love and brotherhood, faith and belief between us and Saudi Arabia and time has proved that whenever a difficult stage comes Saudi Arabia has never left Pakistan alone, Tahir Ashrafi underlined that following after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.

The leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as per past traditions have made Pakistan-Saudi Arabia friendship everlasting and gave message to the world that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are one and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands united with Pakistan in every difficult situation.

"We understand that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his teamwork hard in their struggle and efforts and for these efforts, we also thank him.

"We also thankful to Prime Minister Imran khan for making this clear to the world in this regard and for his thankful message this morning to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia that it does not matter either relations and friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are difficult or better, he said.