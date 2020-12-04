UrduPoint.com
Ashrafi Urged Politicians To Avoid Gathering During COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Friday asked political and religious organizations not to hold public gatherings in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country

Addressing Friday congregation, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), underlined the need for seeking preventive measures against coronavirus in light of teachings of Islamic Shariah.

He said Masajid are centers of guidance and welfare for humanity; therefore it is responsibility of Mehrab-o-Manbar to make explicit differentiation between right and wrong before people.

He also added that minorities living in Pakistan are as safe and protected as like majority.

Anyone in Pakistan will not be allowed to play with rights of minorities.

"It is responsibility of majority of population in the country to ensure sense of protection and security among minorities living in Pakistan.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi added that some world institutions and individuals in the country making baseless propaganda to malign Pakistan's state institutions.

He said on call of the government and Ulema, 'Youm-e-Dua' was observed across the country to get rid of coronavirus pandemic.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the government is making every available means to get unite the Muslim Ummah.

