Open Menu

Ashrafi Urges Afghan Interim Govt To Address Legitimate Concerns For Peaceful Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Ashrafi urges afghan interim govt to address legitimate concerns for peaceful relations

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday urged the Afghan interim government to prioritize addressing legitimate concerns raised by Pakistan instead of engaging in a blame game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday urged the Afghan interim government to prioritize addressing legitimate concerns raised by Pakistan instead of engaging in a blame game.

In a candid conversation with Arab and national media representatives, he underscored the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region.

Ashrafi stated that Pakistan's intentions were clear: it had no desire for instability or lawlessness in Afghanistan, and it expected the same commitment from its Afghan counterparts.

He emphasized the historic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, rooted in social, cultural, and religious bonds, making their peace and prosperity interdependent.

Regarding the repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, Ashrafi encouraged the Afghan government to engage in open dialogue with Pakistan rather than resorting to hostile rhetoric.

He acknowledged Pakistan's four-decade history of hosting Afghan refugees and reassured that this support would continue. However, he stressed that respecting the laws of both countries was crucial for harmonious coexistence.

Ashrafi also highlighted the issue of Afghan extremists potentially finding accomplices in recent blasts in Pakistan.

He urged both nations to resolve this matter amicably and collaboratively to ensure regional security and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Same Media From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Education minister for modernizing system to ensur ..

Education minister for modernizing system to ensure transparent examination

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to further strengthen relations wit ..

Govt committed to further strengthen relations with China: Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

37 minutes ago
 Economic crisis enhances CoE importance: Saleem Ma ..

Economic crisis enhances CoE importance: Saleem Mandviwalla

15 seconds ago
 5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

2 hours ago
App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

2 hours ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

2 hours ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

2 hours ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

2 hours ago
 AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

2 hours ago
 DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan