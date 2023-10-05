Ashrafi urges afghan interim govt to address legitimate concerns for peaceful relations

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday urged the Afghan interim government to prioritize addressing legitimate concerns raised by Pakistan instead of engaging in a blame game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday urged the Afghan interim government to prioritize addressing legitimate concerns raised by Pakistan instead of engaging in a blame game.

In a candid conversation with Arab and national media representatives, he underscored the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region.

Ashrafi stated that Pakistan's intentions were clear: it had no desire for instability or lawlessness in Afghanistan, and it expected the same commitment from its Afghan counterparts.

He emphasized the historic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, rooted in social, cultural, and religious bonds, making their peace and prosperity interdependent.

Regarding the repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, Ashrafi encouraged the Afghan government to engage in open dialogue with Pakistan rather than resorting to hostile rhetoric.

He acknowledged Pakistan's four-decade history of hosting Afghan refugees and reassured that this support would continue. However, he stressed that respecting the laws of both countries was crucial for harmonious coexistence.

Ashrafi also highlighted the issue of Afghan extremists potentially finding accomplices in recent blasts in Pakistan.

He urged both nations to resolve this matter amicably and collaboratively to ensure regional security and stability.