Ashrafi Urges Canadian Govt To Take Firm Stance Extremism

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday urged the Canadian government to take firm stance against terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday urged the Canadian government to take firm stance against terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia.

Talking to Media, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the international community to take joint steps against the hate and Islamophobia and join hands to bring about the true picture of islam to the world.

He said that the incidents like with the Muslim family victim of the terrorist attack in Ontario could be eliminated by taking immediate residual steps.

He hoped that the Canadian government would ensure impeding such issues in the near future.

The world must be told that Islam was the religion of peace and every religion has no connection with the terrorism or extremism.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada saying it was the manifestation of ignorance from the teachings of Islam.

He said the Canadian High Commissioner arrived here to express grief over the killing of Pakistan-origin family in Canada.

The Canadian high commissioner informed that the Canadian government is concerned about the hate crime.

She sympathized with the bereaved family and hoped that the Canadian government would provide justice to the aggrieved family and take every possible step.

