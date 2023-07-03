(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi Monday strongly condemned the "despicable act" of the public burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden on the occasion of Eid ul Adha and urged the international community for taking urgent measures to legislate for the prevention of the rising incidents of Islamophobia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the world community should "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the Quran".

"The act of blasphemy against the holy book has tarnished religious tolerance," he said, adding, "Freedom of expression must be exercised in a responsible manner.

" "Misusing of freedom of expression for such behavior would just only incite extremism, he said, adding, there is a dire need to give an awareness among people in the world to control extremism".

He said respecting the Holy Quran is an integral part of every Muslim's faith, adding, such an incident is extremely unbearable in the name of freedom of expression."The Muslim world should prevent the repetition of such anti-Islamic behavior and not let the perpetrators of hurting the feelings of Muslims go unpunished, he added.