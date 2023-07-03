Open Menu

Ashrafi Urges Int'l Community For Urgent Legislation To Prevent Rising Incidents Of Islamophobia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Ashrafi urges Int'l community for urgent legislation to prevent rising incidents of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi Monday strongly condemned the "despicable act" of the public burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden on the occasion of Eid ul Adha and urged the international community for taking urgent measures to legislate for the prevention of the rising incidents of Islamophobia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the world community should "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the Quran".

"The act of blasphemy against the holy book has tarnished religious tolerance," he said, adding, "Freedom of expression must be exercised in a responsible manner.

" "Misusing of freedom of expression for such behavior would just only incite extremism, he said, adding, there is a dire need to give an awareness among people in the world to control extremism".

He said respecting the Holy Quran is an integral part of every Muslim's faith, adding, such an incident is extremely unbearable in the name of freedom of expression."The Muslim world should prevent the repetition of such anti-Islamic behavior and not let the perpetrators of hurting the feelings of Muslims go unpunished, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Blasphemy Sweden Muslim

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

11 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

14 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

18 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

18 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

18 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

18 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

20 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan