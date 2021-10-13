Ashrafi urges nation to follow teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Wednesday urged the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

Talking to ptv news, he said the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of guidance for everyone.

Speaking about the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, he said, it would make the nation, particularly the youth and the world, aware of the teachings of islam and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The authority would also be instrumental in tackling the challenges being faced by the Muslims and in mitigating the effects of growing trend of Islamophobia around the world, he added.

Islam gives the message of peace, love, brotherhood and harmony, he said.