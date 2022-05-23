UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Urges Pakistani Diaspora In Middle East To Shun Politics

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Ashrafi urges Pakistani diaspora in Middle East to shun politics

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the Pakistani expatriates in Middle East to shun the politics and follow the laws of respective lands in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the Pakistani expatriates in middle East to shun the politics and follow the laws of respective lands in letter and spirit.

He, in a message, said it was observed that Pakistanis were being arrested on the charge of holding political activities in the Middle East countries since last one year which had resulted problems for their families in Pakistan, government and rest of the overseas Pakistanis there.

After the sad incident of Masajid-e-Nabvi, he proposed that it had better for Pakistanis living in the Middle East countries to focus on their sole purpose of earning basic subsistence for their families in Pakistan.

He made the Pakistani diaspora alert that if someone found guilty of violating the laws of these countries, he would have to face the music.

He said five million Pakistanis were living in Middle East countries and engaged in different businesses and labour activities.

"There is not an iota of doubt that the overseas Pakistanis have been playing a constructive role in the development of Middle East countries and sending a large sum of foreign remittances to their homeland," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Alert Middle East Government Million Labour Sad

Recent Stories

5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upp ..

5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upper Dir

47 seconds ago
 Kissinger Says Ukraine Should Ideally Become Neutr ..

Kissinger Says Ukraine Should Ideally Become Neutral State, Bridge Between Russi ..

50 seconds ago
 Six martyred Pakistani peacekeepers are among 117 ..

Six martyred Pakistani peacekeepers are among 117 to be honoured at UN onThursda ..

3 minutes ago
 Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low'

Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low'

3 minutes ago
 KP Rescue 1122 continues operation for third day t ..

KP Rescue 1122 continues operation for third day to douse fire in Koh-e-Suleman ..

3 minutes ago
 From troops' withdrawal to corruption; US, Afghan ..

From troops' withdrawal to corruption; US, Afghan govts share in blame for ANDSF ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.