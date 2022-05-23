Ashrafi urges Pakistani diaspora in Middle East to shun politics

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the Pakistani expatriates in Middle East to shun the politics and follow the laws of respective lands in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the Pakistani expatriates in middle East to shun the politics and follow the laws of respective lands in letter and spirit.

He, in a message, said it was observed that Pakistanis were being arrested on the charge of holding political activities in the Middle East countries since last one year which had resulted problems for their families in Pakistan, government and rest of the overseas Pakistanis there.

After the sad incident of Masajid-e-Nabvi, he proposed that it had better for Pakistanis living in the Middle East countries to focus on their sole purpose of earning basic subsistence for their families in Pakistan.

He made the Pakistani diaspora alert that if someone found guilty of violating the laws of these countries, he would have to face the music.

He said five million Pakistanis were living in Middle East countries and engaged in different businesses and labour activities.

"There is not an iota of doubt that the overseas Pakistanis have been playing a constructive role in the development of Middle East countries and sending a large sum of foreign remittances to their homeland," he maintained.