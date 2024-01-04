Open Menu

Ashrafi Urges Parents To Ensure Polio Vaccination

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Ashrafi urges parents to ensure polio vaccination

In a bid to eradicate polio from Pakistan, Prime Minister’s Special Representative and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasised the importance of administering polio drops to children here at the Director General Health office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a bid to eradicate polio from Pakistan, Prime Minister’s Special Representative and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi emphasised the importance of administering polio drops to children here at the Director General Health office on Thursday.

During the inaugural ceremony of the polio vaccination drive, he addressed concerns surrounding vaccine's safety, referencing an international 'Ulema and Muftian' conference in Egypt, which declared polio drops as Halal and not harmful to children's health. Dismissing unfounded claims linking vaccine to reproductive system issues, he reassured the public about its safety.

Expressing gratitude to the Punjab Health Department for successfully eliminating polio in the province, Ashrafi asserted the government's commitment to eradicating the polio virus nationwide by 2024.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by individuals, including army, police, and health workers, who lost their lives in the mission of polio eradication.

Ashrafi appealed to the public to show respect to health workers administering vaccines and warned of accountability before Allah for parents if their child suffers disability due to the failure of vaccine administration. Open to a debate to address any reservations, he underscored the urgency of collective efforts in achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

In a show of solidarity, Ashrafi also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Iran, emphasising Pakistan's shared struggle against terrorism and expressing empathy for the victims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Army Police Polio Iran Punjab Egypt From Government

Recent Stories

Hopes fade for survivors of Japan quake

Hopes fade for survivors of Japan quake

11 minutes ago
 261 startups graduate under PITB programme in 2023

261 startups graduate under PITB programme in 2023

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates new extended emergency ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports Kashmiris' right to self-determi ..

Pakistan supports Kashmiris' right to self-determination: President

11 minutes ago
 Peshawar High Court issues written verdict in Zart ..

Peshawar High Court issues written verdict in Zartaj Gul case

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to ..

Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to check measurement frauds

19 minutes ago
PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment ..

PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment: Bilawal

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in ..

Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in Kerman

19 minutes ago
 Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Mansh ..

Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Manshera

19 minutes ago
 Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

19 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

33 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan