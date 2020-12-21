LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Aide to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged all sections of society to play their roles for making Pakistan a more peaceful and prosperous country.

Addressing the media at the Interfaith Christmas Celebration-2020, along with Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine at Lahore Peace Centre in Pak Arab, he wished happy Christmas to entire community and said that the government had taken all possible steps to ensure that the pandemic did not spread during the Christmas gatherings.

He mentioned that the Christian community and their religious leaders had promised to strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Christmas holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ashrafi said that all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom as all their rights were protected as per the country's Constitution, adding that no one could snatch these rights from them. He maintained that Pakistan was the best one in the entire region regarding religious freedom as all minorities were absolutely free to celebrate their religious events.

He called upon scholars and clerics of all religions to advocate and promote the message of peace, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony in the country. He said, "Today, we have gathered here to take part in celebrations of Christmas with our Christian brothers." He said that it was a responsibility of the Muslims to protect and take care of the minorities and non-Muslims. He mentioned that Pakistan was the country of everyone, who was living here.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that Christmas is the season of sharing love, peace, joys and happiness. He wished very blessed Christmas to the Christian community and also congratulated Fr.

James Channan and the organisers for holding such a beautiful programme and inviting very energetic audience.

Ijaz Alam said that there was no doubt that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came to power, religious minorities celebrated their festivals at the official level with complete freedom, while for the first time in Pakistan's history, the prime minister, the chief minister of Punjab attended all festivals to show solidarity with the religious minorities. The minister vowed that the incumbent government would solve all problems, being faced by the minority communities.

The minister briefed to media that interfaith harmony councils were being set up in the country phase-wise. These councils would play an effective role at the grassroots level for increasing harmonious relationship between members of different religious groups, he said.

All speakers acknowledged the efforts made by the government for promotion of interfaith harmony and hoped further steps would be taken in future also. Various bishops, pastors, political leaders belonging to PTI, religious leaders from different faiths and promoters of interfaith harmony were also part of the ceremony.

Ms Aneela Dogar arranged for different gifts for giving those to children and wishing them Merry Christmas by the guests. The participants cut a cake in the end of the ceremony.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Pir Shafaat Rasool, Allama Zubair Hamid, Hafiz Noman Hamid, Sohail Ahmad Raza, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Prof Mahmood Ghaznavi, Pastor Dr Majeed Able, Pastor Sajid Meraj, Allama Dr Badr Munir. Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Reverend Shahid Meraj, Father Patrick Peter, Miss Shabnam Nagy, Miss Anila Dogar, Dr Munawar Chand, Allama Arif Asghar Chishti, Dr Kanwal Feroze, Dr Saada Umar, Father Tafeeq Younis were present in the ceremony.