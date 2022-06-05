UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Urges Pilgrims Not To Indulge In Any Political, Sectarian Activities During Hajj Rites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday urged the intending pilgrims not to indulge in any political and sectarian activities while performing Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, proposed the faithful to abide by the code of conduct issued by the Saudi government strictly otherwise, they had to face the music.

He said as per Saudi government instructions, all kind of political and sectarian activities were prohibited, therefore, they should focus on their worships wholeheartedly.

The Saudi government, under the dynamic leadership of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, had ensured the best available arrangements for the pilgrims this year, he added.

Tahir Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General of International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council said the leading Ulema, religious scholars, jurists, Muftis, and Muhadiseen were of the view that women pilgrims should offer prayers in their rooms during rush hours in the Harmain Al-Sharifain and they would be rewarded the same blessings by Allah Almighty which they were offered in the Harmain Al-Sharifain.

He asked the intending pilgrims not to express any haste in Mina, Arafat, Muzdalfah and particularly at Rami Jamrat.

He also mentioned that Hajj conferences, seminars and training sessions were being organized across the country in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council for the intending pilgrims.

He asked them to attend these moots to get basic and mandatory knowledge for the smooth sailing of hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

