UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Urges Political Parties To Avoid Religion Use For Politics

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ashrafi urges political parties to avoid religion use for politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has urged all parties to avoid use of religion for politics.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that he might practise politics as he wished, but he must consult any religious scholar before discussing religion. He alleged that Imran Khan told lies round-the-clock and was misleading his followers. He said that reconciliation was a viable solution to all political disputes.

Commenting on the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India, Ashrafi said he did not go to Goa (India) on the invitation of India, adding that he went there on the invitation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He appreciated the foreign minister for his successful tour and said that Bilawal bravely presented Pakistan's stance on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian media. He said the Indian government and its foreign minister got frustrated, which was a proof of Bilawal Bhutto's success.

He said that Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir had already expressed stance of the army on Kashmir in his address at Kakul academy a couple of days ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Visit Shanghai Jammu Middle East Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

8 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

18 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

18 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

18 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.