Ashrafi Urges Preservation Of Existing DGRE System For Madaris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Allama Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday presented a unanimous resolution emphasizing the importance of preserving the current system of religious seminaries in Pakistan.
Addressing a gathering of prominent religious leaders and seminary board representatives, Ashrafi stressed that the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) system must not be abolished or altered under any circumstances. He highlighted that millions of students rely on this system for their future and urged the government to resist any external pressure to change or dismantle it.
Ashrafi emphasized that the current madaris system, affiliated with the Ministry of Education, is crucial for the academic and spiritual development of over three million seminary students across Pakistan.
Before 2019, there were only five seminary boards. The government changed its policy in response to our demand, deciding to grant the right to manage a board to those with the necessary capability. Our demand was for the government to officially recognize the education provided by seminaries.
As a result, ten new boards were established, all of which are now functioning effectively.
“We are the guardians of this system,” Ashrafi declared. “We cannot compromise on matters concerning the future of seminaries.” He noted that the 2019 agreement, endorsed by scholars like Mufti Taqi Usmani, was a testament to their collective vision.
Ashrafi highlighted that over 18,600 seminaries have trusted this system and registered with the Ministry of Education.
The meeting was attended by representatives from all schools of thought, including key figures such as Mufti Abdul Rahim, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, and Allama Jawad Hussain Naqvi. The event also included remarks from Federal ministers Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, DGRE Project Director Major General (Retired) Dr. Ghulam Qamar, and other religious luminaries.
Ashrafi called for all seminary board leaders to be consulted before any laws are made on this matter. He concluded with an appeal to the government to strengthen the existing system, ensuring the welfare of millions of seminary students who are integral to Pakistan’s future.
Recent Stories
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Self-accountability is prerequisite for eradication of corruption: Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
Industries Minister agrees with Surgical Industry Estate proposal12 minutes ago
-
Salma Suleman takes charge as DC Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Kulachi12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting to review actions against illegal sale of LPG21 minutes ago
-
NA body for stronger vehicle emission standards to combat air quality decline22 minutes ago
-
Post-mortem of elephant "Sonu" conducted22 minutes ago
-
CPDI observes International Anti-Corruption Day22 minutes ago
-
MNAs Jamal Shah, Jamal Raisani call on Speaker Balochistan Assembly22 minutes ago
-
Child emergency facility to be provided soon in district hospitals: Imran Nazir22 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation provides relief good for Kurram district victims32 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, Hanif Abbasi jointly prompt action to address Rawalpindi City’s issues32 minutes ago