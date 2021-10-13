Ashrafi urges the nation to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday urged the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet and live according to Islamic principles.

Talking to ptv news Channel, he said that Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Authority would be instrumental in tackling the challenges facing Muslim countries and mitigating the effects of the growing trend of Islamophobia around the world.

He said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an open-source of guidance for everyone and seeking guidance from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is wisdom and intelligence.

"Our religion spreads the message of peace, love, brotherhood, and harmony", he said.