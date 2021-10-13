UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Urges The Nation To Follow The Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:57 AM

Ashrafi urges the nation to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday urged the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet and live according to Islamic principles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday urged the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet and live according to Islamic principles.

Talking to ptv news Channel, he said that Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Authority would be instrumental in tackling the challenges facing Muslim countries and mitigating the effects of the growing trend of Islamophobia around the world.

He said that the whole life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an open-source of guidance for everyone and seeking guidance from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is wisdom and intelligence.

"Our religion spreads the message of peace, love, brotherhood, and harmony", he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Muslim From PTV Love

Recent Stories

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Ori ..

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; announ ..

ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; announces offer price range, opening ..

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

10 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.