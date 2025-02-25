Ashrafi Urges Traders To Lower Prices, Condemns Profiteering Ahead Of Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, along with religious scholars, held a press conference on Tuesday, urging traders across the country to lower prices and reduce profit margins in light of the holy month of Ramadan.
Ashrafi emphasized that profiteering and hoarding are not permissible in islam. "Anyone involved in hoarding or unlawful profiteering must be held accountable by the government," he said, citing an Islamic ruling.
Ashrafi also called on the authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply, especially during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh prayers, so that people can observe Ramadan without difficulties.
Regarding Hajj arrangements, Ashrafi lauded the Saudi government for initiating timely preparations. He further noted that Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs had also commenced arrangements for government-sponsored Hajj pilgrims. "It appears that the official Hajj scheme will be well-managed this year, but efforts must also be made to ensure smooth operations for private Hajj schemes," he added.
Speaking on the Palestine issue, Ashrafi reiterated that the Muslim Ummah has a clear stance that Palestine belongs to the Palestinians and Gaza to the people of Gaza.
He urged Muslim nations to step forward in assisting the oppressed people of Gaza during Ramadan.
Ashrafi also expressed full support for the stance taken by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, stating that the voice of the Muslim Ummah has echoed from Riyadh. Additionally, he appreciated the role of Jordan and Egypt in advocating for Palestinian rights.
Commenting on Pakistan’s political and economic situation, Ashrafi emphasized the need to give dialogue a chance for national stability. He noted that with the assistance of Islamic nations, Pakistan’s economy is improving, but long-term economic stability is only possible through political stability.
Furthermore, Ashrafi announced that the Pakistan Ulema Council would observe 'Youm Al-Quds' and 'Protection of Haramain Sharifain' during the last ten days of Ramadan.
Ashrafi also reaffirmed his commitment to writing a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding blasphemous content on social media. He revealed that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has so far blocked more than 100,000 websites containing blasphemous material.
