Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggression in Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that a United Nations (UN) tribunal should be established to investigate Israeli aggression and war crimes in Gaza, Palestine.

He was addressing a seminar, organised at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamia on Wednesday, to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. He said Israel was an occupier, aggressor, and oppressor. "We are working towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the government is maintaining open and direct communication at the global level, in this regard," he said.

Ashrafi said today, the entire world observed the Day of Solidarity with Palestine. He said the atrocities of Israel were evident not only to Islamic nations but also to the people of Western countries, who continue to raise their voice against Israeli aggression. Due to the international pressure, the OIC, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and other nations, a ceasefire and release of prisoners had been achieved in Gaza, he said and hoped for a lasting ceasefire to facilitate swift humanitarian activities in Gaza.

He said that Army Chief's meeting with the Palestinian ambassador at the Army headquarters and expression of unity in the Commanders' Conference indicated the clear direction of Pakistan's principled stance.

“Our demand is the establishment of a free, sovereign Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital, “ he cleared . In response to a question, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi stated that we stand with the Palestinian position, and whatever decision Palestine makes will be our decision as well. He mentioned that after Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Pakistan is the third country that has sent aid for the Palestinian people. At this time, two large ships carrying relief supplies have already reached, and more aid will be dispatched.

Tahir Ashrafi said that due to excellent economic policies of the Army Chief and the caretaker government, Pakistan was attracting billions of dollars in investment. He said that agreements had been made with the United Arab Emirates, and similar agreements were underway with Kuwait. He said that Saudi Arabia was also planning substantial investments.