Ashrafi urges world community to take notice of HR violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday urged the world community to take notice of the human rights violations being committed in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the 'Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference', here he said that people of Palestine and IIOJK were facing worst circumstances as they were even not allowed to offer prayers independently during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the role being played by the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was praiseworthy for regional peace and stability.

Whereas, he added that the Saudi leadership was doing best services for serving the Umrah pilgrims.

Hafiz Tahir said that a record number of pilgrims have visited Harmain in the holy month of Ramazan as state-of-the-art facilities were being provided to them by the Saudi government. He expressed the hope that the Saudi leadership would play role for resolving longstanding issues of occupied Kashmir and Palestine for durable peace in the region.

He mentioned that the Pakistani nation would continue standing with the oppressed people of the Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. The world community including the United Nations should take notice of the plight of the people in these countries, he added.

Later, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.