UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Urges World Community To Take Notice Of HR Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Ashrafi urges world community to take notice of HR violations

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday urged the world community to take notice of the human rights violations being committed in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday urged the world community to take notice of the human rights violations being committed in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the 'Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference', here he said that people of Palestine and IIOJK were facing worst circumstances as they were even not allowed to offer prayers independently during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the role being played by the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was praiseworthy for regional peace and stability.

Whereas, he added that the Saudi leadership was doing best services for serving the Umrah pilgrims.

Hafiz Tahir said that a record number of pilgrims have visited Harmain in the holy month of Ramazan as state-of-the-art facilities were being provided to them by the Saudi government. He expressed the hope that the Saudi leadership would play role for resolving longstanding issues of occupied Kashmir and Palestine for durable peace in the region.

He mentioned that the Pakistani nation would continue standing with the oppressed people of the Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. The world community including the United Nations should take notice of the plight of the people in these countries, he added.

Later, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Saudi Jammu Middle East Government Best

Recent Stories

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:A ..

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister o ..

4 minutes ago
 Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in O ..

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles parami ..

Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles paramilitaries

4 minutes ago
 UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudan ..

UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudanese forces

5 minutes ago
 Chinese football fans out in force for Super Leagu ..

Chinese football fans out in force for Super League return

5 minutes ago
 ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdu ..

Ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor dies in road acciden ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.