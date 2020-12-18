UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashrafi Urges Youngsters To Learn Arabic For Better Understanding Of Islam

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Ashrafi urges youngsters to learn Arabic for better understanding of Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Aide to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged the Muslims, especially youngsters, to learn Arabic language as it would help them understand the real massage and teachings of Islam.

He said that Arabic language was the language of Jannah [paradise], adding that special Arabic centers were being established in the country for learning the language of Holy Quran. He said that like other modern languages, Arabic also provides better understanding and knowledge of the world affairs.

Addressing the media at Jamia Masjid Bahria Town after Juma prayers, he said that an Arabic centre was being established at Grand Jamia Masjid of Bahria Town, with the collaboration of the Bahria Town administration.

He said: "We relate with the Arabic language due to our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)." He said Quran's language is also Arabic, and, therefore, it was essential for every Muslim to learn it.

He said that islam was a religion of peace and prosperity and Arabic language was a key to understand guidelines of Islam easily.

He said, "Through the true command of religion, we can easily eradicate terrorism and extremism," Hafiz Ashrafi said and added that he would make a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of Arabic language centres at district level so that people could get more opportunities to learn the language.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted imparting of Islamic education in every school, college and university while the government was taking practical steps to encourage Islamic education in institutions. He said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was also taking measures at university level for Islamic education, and Seerat Centres were also being established at major universities of the country. He added that a Seerat Chair was also being introduced at universities. He said all such efforts would be rewarded in this world and the world hereafter also. He said that Harmain Sharifain and Al-Aqsa were the holy places and every true Muslim loved and respected them from the core of their hearts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Education Punjab Mosque Muslim Media All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

12 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

14 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

25 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White Houseâ€™s Deputy Na ..

34 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

49 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.