Ashrafi visits Imambargah, attends Majlis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday visited Imambargah Qasr-e-Zahra with scholars and leadership of religious schools of thought and attended the Majalis.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashrafi said that all possible steps were being taken for promoting inter-faith harmony in the country.

He lauded the Ulema and Mashaikhs, the preachers and Zakireen for strictly adhering to the code of conduct of Paigham-e-Pakisran.

Ashrafi stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions to ensure protecting the lives and properties of all segments of society and directed not to tolerate violation of law in any way.

Strongly condemning cracker attack in Bahawalnagar, he said the attack was regrettable and reprehensible.

The perpetrators would be taken to justice. The security and law enforcement agencies and police have taken immediate action.

Ashrafi said Indian and anti-Pakistan forces wanted riots and anarchy in the country during Muharram which were foiled successfully.

The enemy wanted sectarian riots in Pakistan but it has to be thwarted by mutual unity, Ashrafi said.

For 20 years, India has been using Afghan soil to carry out terrorism in Pakistan. He said that India would like to avenge its failure in Afghanistan by sabotaging peace in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban's visit to the Kabul Imambargah and its declaration of protection of the rights of all schools of thought was a step in the right direction, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.