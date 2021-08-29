Ashrafi wants perpetrators of heinous crimes to be punished publicly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Muttahida Ulema board (MUB) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Sunday on Sunday condemned rising cases of child abuse and women harassment in the society and stressed that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes should be given punishments in public through speedy trial.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the responsibility lies on all the public institutions to work jointly to curb such incidents and to identify the perpetrators who are black spots on the repute of the country.

He said it was need of the hour to amend our policies and judicial system on urgent basis, so that the concept of good may prevail and could easily be implemented.

He emphasised that we should all be united to put the nation towards right direction.