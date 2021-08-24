Ashrafi welcomes Saudi permission of passenger flights direct landing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement of allowing direct passenger flights landing at the holy land.

In a statement, he said a large number of Pakistani workers, awaiting permission to return to the holy land, would be able to re-join their jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister had already ordered administering coronavirus vaccines to Pakistanis returning to Saudi Arabia on priority basis, he said.

The prime minister has also directed to provide every possible facility to Pakistanis living in the Middle East, he added.