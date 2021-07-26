UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASH's COVID-19 Ward Staffers To Get Additional Salary, COVID Allowance: Administrator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:29 PM

ASH's COVID-19 ward staffers to get additional salary, COVID allowance: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said doctors and paramedical staff of COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) would be given one-month additional salary and COVID allowance as announced by the Sindh Government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said doctors and paramedical staff of COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) would be given one-month additional salary and COVID allowance as announced by the Sindh Government.

"The step is taken to boost moral of the doctors and paramedics so that they can perform their duties with more efficiency and high spirit," the administrator said while presiding over a meeting here.

The participants decided that Dr Nadeem Rajput, who was serving as Additional Medical Superintendent at Sarfaraz Rafeeqi Shaheed Hospital would be appointed as Director Medical and Health Services replacing Dr Masood Hassan.

The decision was taken to enhance performance of ASH and other hospitals under administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The administrator said after Eid-ul-Azha, ratio of Covid affected patients has increased in hospitals of Karachi.

He said 21 patients were brought to ASH on Monday, of which six were critical, adding, results of 50 percent tests conducted at ASH were also positive.

He asked people to adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing, use face mask and avoid gathering.

The administrator said they were taking measures to increase number of beds in COVID-19 ward of ASH.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Moral Government

Recent Stories

Edu deptt upgrades 37 boys primary schools

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics: Gymnastics results

2 minutes ago

Retired judicial officers' delegation calls on LHC ..

2 minutes ago

Former Olympic 1500m champion Makhloufi out of Tok ..

5 minutes ago

More time required to salvage stranded ship: SAPM

5 minutes ago

Biocad Granted Permit to Conduct Clinical Trials o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.