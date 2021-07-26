Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said doctors and paramedical staff of COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) would be given one-month additional salary and COVID allowance as announced by the Sindh Government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said doctors and paramedical staff of COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) would be given one-month additional salary and COVID allowance as announced by the Sindh Government.

"The step is taken to boost moral of the doctors and paramedics so that they can perform their duties with more efficiency and high spirit," the administrator said while presiding over a meeting here.

The participants decided that Dr Nadeem Rajput, who was serving as Additional Medical Superintendent at Sarfaraz Rafeeqi Shaheed Hospital would be appointed as Director Medical and Health Services replacing Dr Masood Hassan.

The decision was taken to enhance performance of ASH and other hospitals under administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The administrator said after Eid-ul-Azha, ratio of Covid affected patients has increased in hospitals of Karachi.

He said 21 patients were brought to ASH on Monday, of which six were critical, adding, results of 50 percent tests conducted at ASH were also positive.

He asked people to adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing, use face mask and avoid gathering.

The administrator said they were taking measures to increase number of beds in COVID-19 ward of ASH.