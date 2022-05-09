UrduPoint.com

Ashtar Ausaf Ali Appointed As AGP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

The President has accorded approval to the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 100 (1) of the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 9th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

The President accorded approval to the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 100 (1) of the constitution.

The post of the attorney general of Pakistan had been lying vacant after resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Post Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

38 minutes ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

4 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

4 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

4 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.