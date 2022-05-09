Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President has accorded approval to the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 100 (1) of the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 9th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

The post of the attorney general of Pakistan had been lying vacant after resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.