Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP due to health issues: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that PM Shehbaz has asked the AGP to continue working till his replacement.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned from his post, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources privy to the development said that Ashtar Ausaf submitted copy of his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but he asked him to continue working till the next appointment.

They said that the AGO resigned due to some health issues.

The resignation came after the reports emerged that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) of which Mr. Ashtar is a member, was due to meet on the appointment of judges.

The JCP, which is meeting after a gap of five months, is likely to take up the permanent appointment of 13 Lahore High Court judges.

Controversy surrounding last JCP meeting

AGP Ali was at the centre of the controversy surrounding the last JCP meeting.