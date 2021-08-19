UrduPoint.com

Ashura; A Day Of Expressing Patience, Religious Tolerance

Thu 19th August 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Ali said on Thursday said Ashura Day disseminates the message of patience and religious tolerance.

In a statement issued here in connection with the Ashura Day (Muharram 10), he said the processions of Ashura were on their way in a peaceful atmosphere amid tight security arrangements. He informed that special cleanliness operation on procession routes had been ensured.

As many as 155 processions have been taken out on 10th of Moharram, he informed adding, among them 21 were sensitive.

Similarly, among 130 religious meetings, 27 have been declared sensitive. All the processions and religious meetings were being monitored by CCTV cameras installed on the routes and gatherings of all important processions.

Citizens should keep a close eye and report any suspicious person or activity, he stated.

The official said that law enforcers were fully alert ensure peace.

