Ashura Day Observed In KP; Mourners Pay Tribute To Imam Hussain (RA), Karbala Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2022 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) ::Like other parts of the country, the people of Khyber Pakhtunhwa on Tuesday observed Yom-e-Ashura peacefully with religious solemnity and paid homage to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions who rendered their lives affirming to uphold the pride of islam.

Majalis-e-Iza was held in different Imambargahs and at least 18 mourning processions were taken out from different Imambargahs in the provincial metropolis. After the culmination of processions, Majalis Shame Ghariban were also held. The mourners and scholars were reciting spiritual nohas and beating their chests.

All the trade activities on the routes of mourning procession were closed while the residents also installed free-of-cost stalls of beverages to provide refreshment facility to the mourners. Medical camps have also been set up for the mourners.

The largest mourning procession of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been taken out from the main imambargah of Parachinar, district Kurram followed by more than 250 mourning gatherings and processions.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan in his message said that martyrs of Karbala would always remain alive in the hearts of Muslims and the sacrifice they rendered in Karbala was a luminary example of the whole of humanity to follow.

Advisor to CM on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif appreciated the efforts made by KP Police for peaceful observance of Ashura throughout the province and said that entire police force successfully attained the target of maintaining peace during Muharramul Haram in the region.

He said the more than 10,000 troops of police and levies had been deployed in sensitive areas for security measures while CCTV cameras and aerial monitoring of the mourning processions were held to deal with any untoward incident.

Commissioner Kohat Division Javed Marwat accompanied by DIG Tahir Ayub also inspected all entrance and exit points of the district Hangu to ensure security measures. Speaking at the event, the commissioner said that no one would be allowed to take law in his hands.

He urged area elders and religious scholars to play their role for maintaining peace and tranquility.

District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Sulaiman visited to the main mourning procession routes on Ashura day and reviewed the security measures and other administrative matters of the mourning procession.

