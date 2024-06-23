Open Menu

Ashura Likely On July 17

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Ashura, or Muharram 10, is likely to be observed on Wednesday, July 17, this year, experts told APP on Sunday.

Every year, people make special preparations for the 10th of the first Islamic month.

The month is observed with reverence, particularly among (Shia) Muslims. It marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandchild of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The government takes special security measures for mourners, processions, and Majalis.

