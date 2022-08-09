Ashura mourning, Tazia processions concluded peacefully in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ashura mourning and 'Tazia' processions concluded peacefully here and in the suburbs of the district on Tuesday amid tight security as over 7,500 police personnel were deployed for security across the city.

The largest 'Tazia' was taken out from the Imambargah Bammu Shah while other 'Tazia' processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and 'Thalas' including Latu Faqeer, Thalla Bhora shah, Thala Fazal shah, Thalla Yalla Shah, Abbas Alamdar, Ghayanwala and Imambargah Haider Shah Shirazi which concluded at 'Kotli Imam Hussain'.

The main Ashura "Zul-Jinah" procession was taken out from Imambargah 'Chah Syed Munawar' at around 8:00 a.m. and concluded at 'Kotli Imam Hussain' after passing through its traditional routes Diwala, Multan road, Commissionerry Bazar, Chogalla, Kalan Bazar, Ghas mandi morr, Topanwala bazaar, Imamia Gate, Sadar Bazar, and Bannu road.

The various small processions of 'Tazia' and 'Zul-Jinah' also joined this procession at different points of its route including Diwala, Imambargah Ustrana, Mohalla Hayat Ullah, Mohalla Qasaban, Basti Alam Sher Tazia, Mohallla Shaheen, Samunday wala Thalla, Imamia gate, Thala Latu Faqeer.

Over 50,000 people of all age groups and children participated in this main procession. The main procession reached 'Kotli Imam Hussain' at around 01:00 p.m. where the mourners performed Zuhr prayer and then attended the 'Majlis-e-Aza'.

After that 'Langar-o-Niaz' was distributed among the participants.

Later, all the Tazias were buried and mourners were dispersed peacefully.

The 'Sabeels' of different drinks were also arranged on almost all the routes of the Ashura processions.

Besides, the Ashura processions were also taken out in other tehsils of the district including Kulachi, Paharpur, and Parowa. About 65 processions of 'Zul-Jinah' and 'Tazias' have emerged in Dera Ismail Khan on Ashura.

Around 7500 personnel of Police and FC provided security cover to the mourning processions. The police personnel were also deployed on the rooftop of different buildings on the routes of the procession. Different streets were sealed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swept the routes before and after the passage of processions.

The police had made a blockade at 96 different district entry and exit points.

The traffic remained suspended on the routes of processions while a complete ban was imposed not only on pillion riding but on the use of motorcycles for Muharram 9th and 10th in the city.

Moreover, mobile phone services remained suspended on Ashura day as part of security measures.

Most of the 'Shaam-e-Ghareeban Mahafil' would be organized at different Imambargahs and Thalas at 07:00 p.m. while at some places it would be organized at 04:00 p.m.