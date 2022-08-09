Ashura observed amid tight security: 7000 cops deployed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-i-Ashura was observed across Rawalpindi division with due solemnity to pay homage to Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security arrangements to protect the mourners from any untoward incident.

The processions were carried out in various cities of the division and thousands of security personnel protected the mourners while cell phone services in several areas also remained suspended.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for 64 mourning processions and 113 majalis of Rawalpindi district while six main processions of Zuljanah, Alam and Tazia, taken out from different areas of Rawalpindi city.

Ashura was observed with religious fervor and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the cause of islam.

Clerics and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the tragedy.

Over 6000 cops were deployed to guard the mourning processions and majalis of the district.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for main 10th Muharram procession of city which started from Satellite Town.

Over 2500 security personnel were deployed to guard the main procession while 3500 cops also provided security cover to other processions and majalis of the district.

Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police (CTP), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi and other departments concerned finalized best possible arrangements for 'Youm-e-Ashura.' According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Police had finalized elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of 'Ashura' and avoid any untoward incident.

Special security arrangements were finalized for Muharram ul Harram in all tehsils of the district, he said adding, three-layer security cover was provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force.

Punjab Minister for Cooperatives and Public Prosecution, Muhammad Basharat Raja along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar visited main procession route at Raja Bazar and Tench Bhatta area to review the security arrangements.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Qasim Ijaz, AC City Zaneera Aftab, Member Peace Committee, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Pir Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Attique ur Rehman, Moulana Iqbal Rizvi and others were also present.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that Punjab government utilized all available resources to ensure peace during Muharram and foolproof security was provided to all the processions on Ashura across the province.

Basharat Raja appreciated the district administration and Rawalpindi police for excellent arrangements.

According to a police spokesman, no person was allowed to carry weapon in Muharram procession except designated police officers. Police were also not allowing anybody to organize a new Muharram procession and the officers concerned were directed to take strict action on violation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government, he added.

A special 24/7 control room was also set up, he said.

The spokesman informed that strict monitoring of Ashura processions was conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were installed at routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where majalis were held.

He said special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on trouble points.

Aerial surveillance of 'Ashura' processions was also conducted to ensure security of the mourners. Additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women Police along with district police were deployed to ensure security on 10th of Muharram.

Special checking of the routes was carried out before start of the processions and bomb disposal squad cleared the routes.

The mourners were checked with metal detectors and walk through gates were also installed at the entry points of the processions. The route of the main procession of 'Ashura' was sealed completely and streets on the route were also barricaded.

The Punjab government had imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram and section 144 was imposed to ensure security on Ashura.

Vehicles and motorcycles were not allowed to move with the mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police had finalized security arrangements for 447 processions and 1925 majalis of Muharram ul Harram while special security arrangements were also finalized for 40 sensitive processions of the district.

2000 volunteers were also performing security duties along with District Police, Ladies Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Punjab Constabulary and Dolphin Force personnel, he informed.

Senior police officers were visiting all the routes of the Muharram processions to review the security arrangements, he added.

51 processions and 185 majalis were also organized on 7th Muharram while all available resources were utilized to ensure security.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, the traffic was diverted on 48 different routes of the city on 'Ashura'. 1000 Traffic Wardens and CTP officers were deployed on city roads.

As part of the security measures, entry of vehicular traffic from Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road was strictly banned on 10th Muharram.

No vehicle was allowed on DAV college road and Iqbal road. The public transport for City Saddar Road was diverted to Mohanpura road and traffic from Novelty cinema was allowed to reach Pirwadhai through Kashmiri bazaar. Traffic coming from Gunjmandi was diverted to TB hospital, Pirwadhai and Dhoke Dalal.

According to District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, more than 300 rescuers were on special duties in Rawalpindi city and five tehsils of the district, control room, emergency rescue stations with fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, special vehicles and water bowzers. 20 mobile rescue teams were moving with Ashura processions.

A comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first-aid and on the spot pre-hospital medical care to the injured mourners while serious persons were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Special medical camps were also set up to provide medical treatment to the injured mourners.

The emergency officers including trained doctors were supervising the arrangements.

District Control Room was also functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers had been restricted in this regard, he informed.

Nearly 300 volunteers of Civil Defence were also performing duties on 10th Muharram, said District Officer Civil Defence.

RCB and TMA had also finalized arrangements for Ashura besides completing patchwork at the routes of mourning processions, repairing roads, street lights and removal of encroachments.