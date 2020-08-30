Ashura observed peacefully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Ashura-e-Muharram was observed peacefully with solemnity throughout Faisalabad, on Sunday.

Tight security arrangements were made along the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident.

A spokesman of local administration said that Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja actively supervised administrative and security arrangements.

The commissioner also kept close liaison with control rooms and monitored the security affairs on the routes with the help of CCTV cameras installed at various sites.

The spokesman said that mourning processions and Majalis were held throughout Faisalabad while ideal harmony was witnessed.

He said that strict security arrangements were made by district administration and police to avoid any incident. He told that heavy contingents of police and other forces were deployed at all the entry and exit points in sensitive areas to ensure security of the people.

He appreciated the remarkable role of Ulema, traders, media men and civil society to maintain peace on Ashura. Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that police made foolproof security arrangements by deputing more than 5,000 policemen while teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force also patrolled around the processions and Imambargahs.

He said that security measures were unprecedented as security check points had been established at short distances and everybody had to cross three layers security to participate in the processions. He said that 238 high-tech CCTV cameras were also installed at various points in Faisalabad to monitor activities of suspect persons. Therefore, no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad so far, he added.