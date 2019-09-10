Ashura observed with religious reverence across country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashura on Tuesday was observed across the country to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all cities and towns. Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were also held across the country.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)and various aspects of Karbala's tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident during mourning processions. All SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials visited the routes of processions and ensured effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation while a comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid on the spot to the mourners.

Mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits were moving along with the processions, in case, to provide immediate medical aid to the mourners.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated routes.

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy Karbala battle, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The mourners held Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis at Imambargah Qadeemi.

Sabeels of water, milk and tea were set up along the route of the processions. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, main Shabeeh e Zuljinah procession of Ashura was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City and culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah.

Youm-e-Ashur had also been observed with due solemnity in Sindh including Karachi as elsewhere in the country.

The main Majlis of the day was held at Nishtar Park from where the main procession, after passing through its route at M.A. Jinnah Road culminated at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian Kharadar in the evening.

Meanwhile, the central mourning procession of Ashura in Hyderabad emerged from Qadam Gah Moula Ali which after passing through various routes culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah.

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zuljinah procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar which terminated at its starting point in the evening.

Similar processions of Tazia and Zuljinah were also taken out in Hangu, Parachinar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail.

In Quetta the main mourning procession of Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Punjabi Imambargah Marriabad which after passing through its conventional routes concluded at this very point after Maghrib prayers.

Similarly, Sham-e-Ghareeban was held at each and every Imambargah during which the philosophy of martyrdom embraced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions highlighted.

To pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and Martyrs of Karbala Youm-e-Ashur was also observed in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The main procession started from Central Imamia Mosque in the morning which passed through the main bazar and culminated at the same place in the evening.

Gilgit-Baltistan administration made elaborate security arrangements to ensure protection to all processions.

A control room had also been set up in Home department Gilgit for emergency response.

Health department and NGOs had established medical camps to provide treatment facility to mourners.