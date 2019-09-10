Ashura observed with religious sanctity

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Ashura-e-Muharram was observed with religious sanctity throughout the district here on Tuesday.

On this occasion foolproof security arrangements were made along the routes of processions.

A spokesman of local administration said that Divisional Commissioner Javaid Mehmood Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and CPO Azhar Akram supervised administrative and security arrangements.

He said that contingents of police and other forces were deployed at all the entry and exit points to ensure security.

They also kept close liaison with Control Rooms established at DC, SSP Operation Offices and Chowk Clock Tower. They visited the control rooms and monitored the security affairs through CCTV cameras besides visiting medical camps set up at Clock Tower.

Spokesman said that Ashura processions and Majalis in the district were held in good atmosphere and harmony was witnessed among all schools of thoughts.

He appreciated the remarkable role of Ulema Kiram, traders, media men and civil society to maintain peace during Ashura.